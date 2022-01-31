Navigate

Navigation

Iran, Iraq exchange accusations over Water Flow

By on 31st January 2022 in Agriculture, Politics

By Muhammad Jawad Adib for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iran, Iraq exchange accusations over water flow

Iraq is planning to complain to the International Court of Justice about the drop in water flow from Iran.

Click here to read the full article.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Will Iraq take Iran to The Hague over Water? Iraq may take Iran to Court over Water Rights Water could be next major Conflict between Iran and Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan Water Crisis blamed on Climate and Iran
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply