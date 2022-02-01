Iraq and Saudi Arabia to Cooperate in Agriculture

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Agriculture, Muhammad Karim Al-Khafaji, and the Saudi Minister of Agriculture, Water and Environment, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) promoting cooperation in the areas of agriculture and fisheries.

The agreement includes cooperation in a number of fields, including: plant production and plant pest control, support for ways to combat desertification and preserve forests, pastures and biodiversity, methods for developing agricultural marketing and trade exchange for agricultural products, wastewater management, treatment and reuse in the agricultural sector, in addition to security food and agriculture, animal and vegetable quarantine, veterinary laboratories, and investment support in the areas of animal production, animal health, fisheries and feed production.

According to the agreement, joint seminars and workshops will be held, a number of trade and investment exhibitions will be held, and the establishment and operation of agricultural projects will be encouraged.

A joint working team will also be formed within the work of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council to consult about the necessary measures and measures to be taken to enhance and develop cooperation in accordance with the provisions of the memorandum signed between the two sides.

(Source: Saudi Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Environment)



