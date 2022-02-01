Economic Development and the Future of Iraq's White Paper

By Zeinab Shuker, for the Emirates Policy Center (EPC). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Economic Development and the Future of the White Paper in Post-Election Iraq

In the summer of 2020, the Iraqi government introduced a roadmap and an economic constitution, known as the White Paper, with the World Bank, the IMF, and the G7 support and blessings.

The document sought to re-visit and re-evaluate the future of the Iraqi economy, re-think economic and financial sustainability in the short and long term, and most importantly, start a conversation toward changing the culture and the public perception around the country's economic structure, the role of the state, and natural resources dependency.

This paper briefly examines some of the main projects introduced in the White Paper and the obstacles in implementing them.

It also discusses what has been achieved after more than a year since this economic roadmap was introduced and what possible pathways the new government must take to address its economic and environmental fragility.

Click here to read the full article.

