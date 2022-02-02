Navigate

Navigation

Sadr Committed to forming Iraq's first Majority Govt

By on 2nd February 2022 in Politics

By Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Sadr committed to forming Iraq's first majority government

The Coordination Framework, comprised of several Shiite parties is seeking a national unity coalition modeled on previous governments, while Sadr whose bloc won the majority of seats seeks majority government.

Click here to read the full article.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Al-Sadr uses Personal Diplomacy in search of Iraqi Deal Sadr, Independents Win under Iraq's New Election Law Sadrists "in Talks on Forming Government" Al-Sadr to sit out October Election
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply