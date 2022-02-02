Sagman Wins another Housing Contract in Iraq

By John Lee.

SAGMAN Company for Construction and Contracting Ltd has won a new contract with the United Nations Secretariat in Iraq.

The $193,116 deal is for the construction of 15 core housing units in Sinjar (Tel Qasab Complex) District, in Ninewa Governorate.

In November, the company was awarded a a contract for the construction of low-cost housing units in Dkory, Sinjar.

(Source: UN)

