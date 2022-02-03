Will a Sadrist-led Govt improve Iraq-Turkey relations?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will a Sadrist-led government improve Iraq-Turkey relations?

Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr is likely to form a "national majority" government after his political movement won 73 of the Iraqi parliament's 329 seats in the Oct. 2021 elections.

Sadr potentially excluding Iran-backed factions from the next government gives hope to Sunni actors in the region, including Turkey.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line