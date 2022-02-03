Navigate

Will a Sadrist-led Govt improve Iraq-Turkey relations?

By on 3rd February 2022 in Politics, Security

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will a Sadrist-led government improve Iraq-Turkey relations?

Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr is likely to form a "national majority" government after his political movement won 73 of the Iraqi parliament's 329 seats in the Oct. 2021 elections.

Sadr potentially excluding Iran-backed factions from the next government gives hope to Sunni actors in the region, including Turkey.

