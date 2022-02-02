Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Oil Export Qty Falls in January, but Revenues Up

By on 2nd February 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for January of 99,286,078 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.203 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.277 million bpd exported in December.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 96,430,596 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,545,656 barrels. Although not stated explicitly, this seems to imply exports to Jordan by truck 309,826 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $8.27 billion, at an average price of $83.25 per barrel.

December's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Iraq Finalises December Oil Exports Iraq Finalises November Oil Exports Iraq Oil Revenues almost $6bn in May Iraq Oil Exports increase in October
Tags: ,
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply