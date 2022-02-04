Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 3rd February 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD962 (+1,9%) / $844 (+1.9%) (weekly change) (+4.8% and +4.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 17.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD18.8 bn ($12.7 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) resumed trading on Jan. 30 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Jan. 17) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

Zain Iraq (TZNI) and EXFO announced the extension of their long-term partnership to transform the network operator's service delivery and customer experience. The agreement will allow Zain Iraq to benefit from EXFO's service assurance technology to proactively monitor network and service performance. (Iraqi News)

Zain Iraq (TZNI) announced today on its website the upgrade of the 4G network to 4.5G+ technology to provide subscribers internet with higher quality of services and enhanced network performance.

Cross transactions: 12.5 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) on Feb. 3, which represents 5.0% of BMUI's capital.

BMUI invited its shareholders to subscribe on 43 bn shares starting Feb. 7 from the capital increase from IQD200 bn to IQD250 bn through 3.5% bonus issue (IQD7 bn shares) and 21.5% rights issue (IQD43 bn shares).

The Ahli United Bank Group announced appointing Mr. Faisal Al-Haimous (previously Chairman of the ISC) as CEO of Commercial Bank (BCOI) as he started working on Sunday.

ISX suspended trading of Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) starting Jan. 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 3 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines (IKLV) starting Feb. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 8 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

Rajih Islamic Bank for Investment (BRAJ) will hold an AGM on Feb. 10 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements. The company has been suspended from trading since Sep. 19, 2021 due to not disclosing 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX requested Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) to provide its minutes for the AGM held on Jan. 23.

The ISC has approved the request of Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) to have a one-year extension period to provide its 2021 annual financial statements.

ISX requested Ashur Bank (BASH) to provide its audited minutes of the AGM held on Dec. 25, 2021.

