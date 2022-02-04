From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Is 'unfreezing' of Iranian funds in Iraq 'positive signal' from Biden?

A prominent Iranian news agency says funds that have been frozen in Iraq due to US sanctions are now available for food and medicine imports.

However, the report has been disputed by a member of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

