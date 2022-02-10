By John Lee.

The US has issued its latest report on Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the overseas contingency operation to advise, assist, and enable local partner forces until they can independently defeat ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria, thereby setting conditions for the implementation of long-term security cooperation frameworks.

The report covers the period October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, summarizes the quarter's key events, and describes completed, ongoing, and planned Lead IG and partner agency oversight work related to OIR.

Click here for the 1-page summary, and here for the full 142-page report.

(Source: US Department of Defense)

