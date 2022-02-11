Iraq Start-Up Days at EXPO 2020

Rabee Securities is hosting a 3-day event at the Iraq Pavilion at EXPO 2020 to showcase Iraq's top technology start-ups.

From 7-9 March, presentations will be given by Iraq's most promising entrepreneurs and interested parties will have the opportunity to meet them one-on-one.

The lineup of start-ups scheduled to attend include Miswag, Iraq's largest e-commerce platform as well as Alsaree3, Baghdad's premier food delivery platform. Both have raised millions of dollars in funding in recent years and are some of Iraq's largest and most promising venture capital investments to date.

KAPITA, an organization that specializes in investment, research, and incubation/acceleration programs for Iraqi SMEs, will also attend the event to increase awareness about Iraq's nascent but growing start-up ecosystem.

Shwan Ibrahim Taha, Chairman of Rabee Securities, commented:

"We want to show the world that Iraq offers more than just history and politics - we have promising entrepreneurs who are thinking strategically about how to grow businesses and achieve economic independence."

More Details

On 7-8 March, Iraqi companies will present from 12pm-4pm and there will be an opportunity for Q&A and one-on-one meetings with the companies. On 9 March, Rabee Securities will present compelling information on market opportunities in Iraq at 2pm, and one-on-one meetings will be possible to arrange on this day.

For more information on the schedule and the companies presenting please go to https://www.rs.iq/iraqstartupdays. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

The Iraq Pavilion is conveniently located near the Opportunity Gate entrance of Expo 2020. Please park in the Opportunity parking area for easy access to the pavilion. Purchase a 1-Day Ticket here, which gives you access to the Iraq Pavilion, along with all other exhibitions at the Expo for 1 day. You will need to purchase a 1-Day Ticket for each day you will attend the Iraq Startup Day events.

(Source: Iraq Tech Ventures)

