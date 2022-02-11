Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th Febuary 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD953 (-1.0%) / $836 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (+3.8 % and +3.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 5.0 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.6 bn ($3.8 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Al-Ansari Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance (BANS) resumed trading on Feb. 8 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Jan. 17) in which they discussed and approved 2019 and 2020 annual financial statements.

Subscription on 43 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) started on Feb. 7 for the capital increase to IQD250 bn through 3.5% bonus issue (IQD7 bn shares) and 21.5% rights issue (IQD43 bn shares). The ISC approved the bank's request to extend the capital increase period by three months.

ISX announced on Feb. 8 that Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) is violating the instruction which states "a company resumes trading after holding its AGM immediately after the meeting in case there was no capital increase". IMIB did not announce the AGM (Jan. 23) minutes, as a result, it couldn't resume trading yet.

ISX suspended trading of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) starting Feb. 10 due to the GA that will be held on Feb. 15 to elect new board members.

ISX requested Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) to provide its minutes for the AGM held on Feb. 3. AMEF has been suspended from trading starting Jan. 31.

The AGM of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines (IKLV) has been postponed from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15 due to lack of quorum.

ISX will suspend trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Feb. 15 due to the GA that will be held on Feb. 20 to elect four original and four alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) starting Feb. 23 due to the GA that will be held on Feb. 28 to discuss and complete the preparation of 2020 financial statements by evaluating the notes given by the Office of Financial Supervision.

