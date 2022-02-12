From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the iews of Iraq Business News.

Will Iraq overcome its pollution crisis?

Iraq is the tenth most polluted country in the world by some estimates.

The poor air quality in Iraq is the result of vehicle emissions, war-induced pollution, usage of generators for power due to poor electrical infrastructure, and fires from oil and gas refineries.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

