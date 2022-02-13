Improving Iraq's Poultry and Tomato Sector Strategies

Major strides made towards Iraq's poultry and tomato sector strategies

Iraqi government officials, farmers and business leaders have approved two strategic plans that should help the country enhance its competitiveness, reinforce its productive capacity and ultimately create jobs.

Under the auspice of the Ministry of Agriculture, the International Trade Centre (ITC) is facilitating the elaboration of the poultry and tomato sector strategies within the framework of the European Union-funded project, "Strengthening the agriculture and agri-food value chain and improving trade policy in Iraq" (SAAVI) under the leadership of Ministry of Agriculture.

Key public and private sector representatives validated the strategic framework and plan of action for both sector strategies at the second core meeting for poultry and tomato sectors.

Building on a highly inclusive and participatory process, and sound technical assessments including farmer and firms' competitiveness surveys and an unprecedent domestic market research this second core team meeting is the final step towards endorsement and transitioning to implementation of the national strategies for the poultry and tomato sectors.

The strategy design process will produce two endorsed, coherent and comprehensive documents that will serve as a compass for the government, private sector and development partners to improve the competitiveness of farmers and small and medium enterprises in these two sectors, contributing to the national pathway towards sustainable food systems, inclusive growth and job creation for Iraq citizens.

Aligned with national planning frameworks, the strategies will specify clear priorities eventually producing a concrete five-year plan of action (2022-2026) that will not only define roles for implementing institutions but also provide an implementation management framework.

Through the SAAVI project, ITC stands ready to contribute to implementation of key priorities under the strategies' plans of action.

(Source: UN)

