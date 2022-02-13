NIC appoints Firms to Investigate Bismaya Housing Project

By John Lee.

The Chairwoman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Suha Daoud Najjar, has received approval from Iraq's Council of Ministers to hire an international law and an international auditing firm to investigate previous contracts at the Bismaya Residential City.

According to a statement from the NIC, the firms will "propose a financial model, and to audit the project's financial issues."

The giant housing project is being built by South Korean firm Hanwha.

(Source: NIC)

