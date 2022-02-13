Navigate

NIC appoints Firms to Investigate Bismaya Housing Project

By on 13th February 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Politics

By John Lee.

The Chairwoman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Suha Daoud Najjar, has received approval from Iraq's Council of Ministers to hire an international law and an international auditing firm to investigate previous contracts at the Bismaya Residential City.

According to a statement from the NIC, the firms will "propose a financial model, and to audit the project's financial issues."

The giant housing project is being built by South Korean firm Hanwha.

(Source: NIC)


