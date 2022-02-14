Navigate

Navigation

Honeywell to Develop Iraq's Haditha Refinery

By on 14th February 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

At its regular meeting this week the Iraqi Cabinet approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Energy to proceed with the development project at Haditha refinery.

The American company Honeywell UOP is to carry out the work on behalf of the North Refineries Company (NRC).

Haditha refinery is situated in Anbar province.

(Sources: Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Govt of Iraq)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Honeywell to Modernize Iraqi Refinery Agreement Signed for Al-Faw Refinery Project Iraqi PM lays Foundation Stone for $4bn Refinery Project Axens to support Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply