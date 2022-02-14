Honeywell to Develop Iraq's Haditha Refinery

By John Lee.

At its regular meeting this week the Iraqi Cabinet approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Energy to proceed with the development project at Haditha refinery.

The American company Honeywell UOP is to carry out the work on behalf of the North Refineries Company (NRC).

Haditha refinery is situated in Anbar province.

(Sources: Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Govt of Iraq)

