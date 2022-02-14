Will Iraq's Exit from Money-Laundering Blacklist bring Investment?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will Iraq's exit from EU money laundering blacklist bring investment?

The European Union (EU) has removed Iraq from its list of high-risk countries for money laundering and terrorism financing.

The delisting will make it easier, at least on paper, for European and other foreign investors to operate in the country.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line