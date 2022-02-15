Zebari barred from running for Presidency

By John Lee.

An Iraqi court has ruled that Hoshyar Zebari is not eligible to run for the position of President.

The former foreign minister, who had been accused by some of corruption, said he respected the judiciary's decision, but described it as an injustice.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), there are currently 60 candidates for the Presidency.

(Source: INA)

