Al-Rafidain Bank sets Interest Rates

By John Lee.
The state-owned Al-Rafidain Bank has announced the following interest rates:
and fixed deposits for the citizens' accounts for the year 2022 in an effort to raise the economic and living standard of the citizen. The interest rate for
- Savings accounts: 4% for one year.
- Fixed deposit rate: 4.5% for six months; 5% for one year; two years at 5.5 for less than 50 million dinars and 6% for more than 50 million dinars.
(Source: Ministry of Finance)
