Shvabe starts delivering Medical Equipment to Iraq

By on 17th February 2022 in Healthcare, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Russia's Shvabe Holding has transferred the first batches of infrared heaters and multi-functional inhalation anesthesia devices to distributors in Iraq.

The equipment will be used at medical facilities in Baghdad.

The Radiant Heat-BONO heater is used as the primary or additional source of heat for newborns during their resuscitation or super-intensive phototherapy to be performed in perinatal centers, obstetric institutions or research institutes.

The MAIA-01 system is intended for inhalation anesthesia of adults or children over one year during surgeries or artificial lung ventilation.

Shvabe Holding is part of the state-owned Rosteс State Corporation.

(Source: Rostec)


