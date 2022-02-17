Shvabe starts delivering Medical Equipment to Iraq

By John Lee.
Russia's Shvabe Holding has transferred the first batches of infrared heaters and multi-functional inhalation anesthesia devices to distributors in Iraq.
The equipment will be used at medical facilities in Baghdad.
The Radiant Heat-BONO heater is used as the primary or additional source of heat for newborns during their resuscitation or super-intensive phototherapy to be performed in perinatal centers, obstetric institutions or research institutes.
The MAIA-01 system is intended for inhalation anesthesia of adults or children over one year during surgeries or artificial lung ventilation.
Shvabe Holding is part of the state-owned Rosteс State Corporation.
(Source: Rostec)
