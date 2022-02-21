The Death of Oil Federalism? Implications of Court Ruling

By Bilal Wahab for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Death of Oil Federalism? Implications of a New Iraqi Court Ruling

The legal decision and its political fallout are threatening some of the country's key interests, including its aspirations toward federalism, its relations with Turkey, and its ability to attract sorely needed international investment.

Click here to read the full article.

