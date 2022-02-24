ABB partners with INTECH Process Automation in Iraq

ABB named system integrator and automation solution provider INTECH Process Automation UAE as ABB Value Provider (AVP) for the UAE and Iraq.

The AVP program ensures that the services customers receive from AVPs meet the high quality standards of ABB products both globally and locally.

Huseyn Tarek, Regional President - MEA&CIS Management, INTECH, said:

"We are proud to be part of a very successful journey with ABB, which started in 2014 as an Oil and Gas partner in Pakistan. The collaboration and synergy achieved during these years has created significant impact for our customers' project lifecycles.

"It is very exciting to witness this evolution into a broader relationship that leverages INTECH's last-mile coverage and ABB's solid portfolio of products to create a technically superior and highly flexible solution offering. This marks the beginning of our renewed commitment toward customer success and excellence in the Energy sector in Iraq and UAE."

Sair Riaz, Sales Manager, Energy Industries (UAE Cluster), ABB, said:

"We are thrilled to have INTECH as our AVP in the region as we enhance our coverage in new markets and deliver value to our customers through the joint synergies between ABB and INTECH."

(Source: ABB)

