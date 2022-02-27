Netherlands offers Scholarships to Iraqi Professionals

By John Lee.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced training opportunities at educational institutions in the Netherlands, targeted at Iraqi professional "impact makers" under the age of 45.

Approximately 20 scholarships will be awarded to female and male professionals who are:

highly motivated;

living and working in Iraq;

20 to 45 years old;

proficient in English;

working in one of the priority areas fitting the MSP approach for Iraq;

using and transferring their knowledge and experience in their employing organisation after the training;

agreeing to the MSP obligations and conditions (133.9 kB).

The MENA Scholarship Programme is part of the Shiraka programme and is managed by Nuffic.

Full information here.

(Source: Study in Holland)

