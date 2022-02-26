By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraqi judges in crosshairs of drug dealers with powerful connections
Iraq has seen systematic assassinations of judges since 2003, most of whom were handling investigations into drugs and corruption cases involving influential figures and parties.
Click here to read the full article.
