Iraqi Judges in Crosshairs of Drug Dealers

By on 26th February 2022 in Politics, Security

Iraqi judges in crosshairs of drug dealers with powerful connections

Iraq has seen systematic assassinations of judges since 2003, most of whom were handling investigations into drugs and corruption cases involving influential figures and parties.

