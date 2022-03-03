Iraqi Central Bank may Stop Financial Dealings with Russia

By Layal Shakir, for Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Iraqi central bank suggests halting business, financial dealings with Russia

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Wednesday suggested halting business operations and financial dealings with Russia following America's far-reaching sanctions as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for the seventh day.

Click here to read the full article.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line