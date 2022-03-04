Audio: Mohammed Al-Daraji talks to CMEC about Iraq's Security

From the UK's Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC).

Almost 19 years after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, CMEC's Charlotte Leslie interviews senior Iraqi official Mr Mohammed al-Daraji about the necessity of maintaining security in Iraq.

Mr Al-Daraji - the President of the country's National Defence Industries Commission, effectively Iraq's arms department - speaks candidly about the current security and political challenges facing Iraq, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resurgence of the Islamic State group, also known as Daesh.

Click here to hear the interview.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line