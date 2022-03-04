The Takween Accelerator is looking for potential investors to attend our Investor Bootcamp Program.

This program is designed to provide an investor training bootcamp to high potential individuals to increase their interest and skills in investing in tech startups within KRI and Iraq.

The goal of this program is to increase the number of startup investors in KRI and Iraq. To this point we will be training investors on how to assess, select, and invest in startups. At the same time, training will also be provided to startups on how to pitch to potential investors.

The program starts with a pitching event for selected potential investors and startups from Iraq and KRI. Both startups and investors then go through separate trainings on how to find the right match for investment. Another pitching event will take place at the end of the program where the investors are expected to invest in a startup of their choice.

Individuals who would like to learn about investment and start investing can apply here. Successful applicants will be invited for interviews. Selected applicants will go through a week of training in Turkey in March 2022 (all expenses covered).

The Takween Investor Bootcamp Program will be a one week training for potential investors that cover:

The startup lifecycle

Types of funding and their implications

Dynamic equity sharing

How startups build products, process overview of lean canvas, and design thinking

How to evaluate a startup pitch

Cap tables, Term Sheets, Convertible Notes, ... etc

Due Diligence and Negotiating

Two pitch events; one pre- and one post-training programs

The training will be done via in-person meetings and events.

Investor Selection Criteria:

Applicant must be Iraqi citizen

Applicant must be residing in KRI or Iraq

Applicant must have strong business background

Applicant must be willing to put $10K into a holding account at the beginning of the program

Applicant must be willing to invest the $10K into an Iraqi based startup at the end of the program

Applicant must be able to justify their need for such a training

Applicant must be able to travel to Turkey on our set dates for one week in March 2022

Applicant must be able to communicate in English at a professional level

Applicant must be interviewed and receive positive votes from committee

Note: Only six high potential investors will be selected to participate in this round of the Investor Bootcamp Program. Therefore, although you may seem to meet the written requirements it does not guarantee placement in the program.

The Investor Bootcamp Programme is supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ).

Application Form.

(Source: Takween)

