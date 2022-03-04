Iraq RSISX Index closes week over 1,000

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 3rd March 2022).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD1020 (+3.8%) / $901 (+3.8%) (weekly change) (+11.1% and +11.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 25.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD17.0 bn ($11.6 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Cross transactions: 6.75 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) on Feb. 28 and Mar. 1, which represent 2.7% of BMUI's capital. 6.79 bn shares of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank for Finance & Investment (BQAB) on Mar. 3, which represents 2.7% of BQAB's capital.

ISX suspended trading of World Islamic Bank (BWOR) starting Feb. 28 due to the AGM that would be held on Mar. 3 to discuss and approve increasing the company's capital from IQD250 bn to IQD260 bn through 4% rights issue (for selected shareholders).

New shares of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) from the capital increase to IQD1.5 bn through 50% bonus issue resumed trading on Mar. 2.

Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) resumed trading on Mar. 2 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Feb. 24) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) resumed trading on Mar. 3 after being suspended from trading due to its GA (Feb. 28) in which they discussed and approved authorizing the company's BoD to make all the appropriate decisions regarding using the company's reserves to cover the deficit conditioning that the decision-making process does not take more than 30 days from the GA date.

