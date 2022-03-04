Iraq Start-Up Days at EXPO 2020

Rabee Securities is hosting a 3-day event at the Iraq Pavilion at EXPO 2020 to showcase Iraq's top technology startups. From 7-9 March, presentations will be given by Iraq's most promising entrepreneurs and interested parties will have the opportunity to meet them one-on-one.

The lineup of startups scheduled to attend include Miswag, Iraq's largest ecommerce platform as well as Alsaree3, Baghdad's premier food delivery platform. Both have raised millions of dollars in funding in recent years and are some of Iraq's largest and most promising venture capital investments to date.

KAPITA, an organization that specializes in investment, research, and incubation/acceleration programs for Iraqi SMEs, will also attend the event to increase awareness about Iraq's nascent but growing startup ecosystem.

Shwan Ibrahim Taha, Chairman of Rabee Securities, commented:

"We want to show the world that Iraq offers more than just history and politics - we have promising entrepreneurs who are thinking strategically about how to grow businesses and achieve economic independence."

Full details here.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line