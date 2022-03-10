Navigate

Business Opportunity: Security Company in Iraq

By on 10th March 2022 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Security

An opportunity has arisen to buy a security company in Iraq.

Sama Al-Fiafi for Security Services CC.LL, a subsidiary of Fiafi Group, was incorporated in 2006, and is registered with Iraq's Ministry of Trade (Registration Number: 20-5302).

The company is not currently trading, but was granted a Security Operations Licence (#52) by the Ministry of Interior in Baghdad, allowing it to provide in-demand services such as:

  • Close personal protection
  • Convoy escort
  • Cash-in-transit protection
  • Static facilities protection
  • Tracking services

Interested parties please contact: [email protected]


