Business Opportunity: Security Company in Iraq

An opportunity has arisen to buy a security company in Iraq.

Sama Al-Fiafi for Security Services CC.LL, a subsidiary of Fiafi Group, was incorporated in 2006, and is registered with Iraq's Ministry of Trade (Registration Number: 20-5302).

The company is not currently trading, but was granted a Security Operations Licence (#52) by the Ministry of Interior in Baghdad, allowing it to provide in-demand services such as:

Close personal protection

Convoy escort

Cash-in-transit protection

Static facilities protection

Tracking services

Interested parties please contact: [email protected]

