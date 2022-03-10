Iraq to Temporarily Suspend Protectionist Measures

By John Lee.

Iraq will suspend customs duties on basic commodities such as foodstuffs, construction materials and essential consumables for a period of two months.

In response to the increasing prices of various commodities, Iraq will also suspend the import ban on some goods, including foodstuffs, consumables, and medicines.

The ban was in place to protect local producers.

The suspensions weree approved at this week's cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

