Iraq to provide Loans to Import Sprinklers

By on 10th March 2022 in Agriculture, Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet held its regular meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

After discussions, the Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Finance to provide sufficient liquidity to provide loans to farmers to import sprinkler irrigation systems.

The systems may be pivot or fixed types, and must be bought from "solid international companies".

Funding will be provided through the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) at an interest rate of five percent.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)


