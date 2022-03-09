Iraq Improves Ranking in Corruption Perceptions Index

By John Lee.

Transparency International has said that Iraq's ranking has risen slightly in its global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2021.

From a total of 180 countries, Iraq came in at number 157; the previous year's position was 160th out of 180 countries.

This result puts it on equal ranking with Honduras and Zimbabwe.

Finland, New Zealand and Denmark tied for first place, with South Sudan in last place.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people.

More here.





