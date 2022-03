By John Lee.

Mashareea Al-Taqa Company for Contracting and General Trading has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "construction of 11 core housing units in Baaj district, (Tel Uzair complex), Ninewa Governorate."

The contract is valued at $188,710.20.

(Source: UNGM)

