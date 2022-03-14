Navigate

Navigation

Iran Attack on Erbil goes beyond Retaliation for IRGC Deaths

By on 14th March 2022 in Politics, Security

By Amberin Zaman for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iran missile attack on Erbil goes beyond retaliation for IRGC deaths

The attack early Sunday could also be related to both the now stalled Iran nuclear talks and Iraqi government formation.

Click here to read the full article.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Erbil and Iran sign MoU to Increase Trade Iraqi PM visits Iran, Aims to Expand Trade Iraqi Kurdistan Water Crisis blamed on Climate and Iran Iran-Saudi dialogue in Iraq Paused
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply