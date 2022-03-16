First Abu Dhabi Bank to open Office in Iraq

By John Lee.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has announced that it will open a representative office in Iraq.

The new representative office will primarily service Sovereign and Government Related Entities (GREs), Financial Institutions and Iraqi institutional clients in addition to clients with business interests in Iraq.

Hana Al Rostamani (pictured), Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said:

"The opening of FAB in Iraq supports our international expansion strategy and underlines our commitment to facilitate trade between the UAE and growth economies.

"By leveraging our strong UAE and regional core, and focusing on top-tier, identified clients, our presence will position FAB to drive opportunities in support of Iraq's economic development, including ongoing investment required to rebuild and enhance the country's infrastructure."

(Source: FAB)

