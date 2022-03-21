Navigate

Iraq Improves Ranking in World Happiness Report

By on 21st March 2022 in Healthcare, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

Iraq has ranked 107th out of 146 countries in the latest World Happiness Report, a small improvement on its ranking of 111th last year.

The report, produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), uses global survey data to report on how people evaluate their own lives around the world.

Co-author Lara Aknin said:

"Data considered in the World Happiness Report offers a snapshot of how people around the world evaluate their own happiness and some of the latest insights from the science of well-being.

"This information is incredibly powerful for understanding the human condition and how to help people, communities, and countries work toward happier lives."

Top of the list of happiest countries were:

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Iceland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Netherlands

... while at the bottom were:

  1. Botswana
  2. Rwanda
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Lebanon
  5. Afghanistan

Iran ranked 110th, with Turkey 112th.

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: World Happiness Report)


