Iraqi 100-Dinar Note sells for $39k

By on 21st March 2022 in Investment

By John Lee.

An Iraqi 100-dinar note has reportedly sold at auction in London for £29,760 ($39,161).

The rare 1942 note features a portrait of King Faisal II as a child, and beat the estimate of £10,000 to £15,000.

According to Coinworld, it was bought by "an advanced collector of Iraqi paper money and coins."

