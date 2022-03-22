Navigate

Navigation

ICAA Director Jailed for Corruption

By on 22nd March 2022 in Iraq Transportation News, Politics, Security

By John Lee.

Iraq's Anti-Corruption Central Criminal Court has sentenced the director of the legal department at the Iraq Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) to seven years in prison on charges of corruption.

According to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council, the director "received a bribe from the complainant to carry on a job that is a part of his duty."

(Source: SJC)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Director of Housing Project Jailed for Bribery Public Servants Jailed for Corruption Iraqi Tax Official Jailed for Corruption Iraq's Latest Corruption Convictions ...
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply