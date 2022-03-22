ICAA Director Jailed for Corruption

By John Lee.
Iraq's Anti-Corruption Central Criminal Court has sentenced the director of the legal department at the Iraq Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) to seven years in prison on charges of corruption.
According to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council, the director "received a bribe from the complainant to carry on a job that is a part of his duty."
(Source: SJC)
