Germany, UNOPS support Anbar and Sinjar

The KfW Development Bank [Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau] and UNOPS signed an agreement to support the conflict-affected communities in Anbar governorate and Sinjar district in Ninewa governorate in Iraq.

With a total support of 35 Million EUR from the Federal Republic of Germany, through the KfW Development Bank, UNOPS will undertake the rehabilitation of war-damaged shelters and basic community infrastructure such as water and sanitation stations and networks, roads and solar street lighting.

UNOPS will adopt an integrated approach in order to enhance the living conditions of the conflict-affected communities and to improve their access to basic public services.

"Strengthening local resilience by rehabilitating the war-affected infrastructure which is necessary for everyday life is one of the priorities of German cooperation with Iraq. The project in Anbar and Sinjar, financed through KfW on behalf of the German Federal Government and implemented by UNOPS, can contribute significantly to this end and will support host communities and IDPs alike," said Germany's Chargé d'Affaires Peter Felten.

Mr. Muhammad Usman Akram, UNOPS Director of Amman Multi-Country Office said, "Building on our robust partnership with KfW in the region, we are pleased at the opportunity to continue our cooperation in Iraq in support of communities in Anbar and Sinjar. Working together with KfW, as our partner, we can support Iraq's efforts to build a better future for all, as we see more and more people returning to their homes".

The new agreement marks the second phase of an ongoing shelter project with KfW in Anbar governorate. The first phase of this project was initiated in December 2020 for the rehabilitation of 1,000 war-damaged shelters.

Under the first phase, around 2,400 individuals have been receiving legal assistance to ensure their housing, land and property rights and obtain the legalisation of their ownership documents. With the additional funding of EUR 20 million, the total project budget will increase to EUR 35 million, which will enable UNOPS to assist 450,000 women, men, boys and girls who have returned to the affected areas.

(Source: UN)

