Iraq may Import Crops from Bangladesh

By John Lee.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between Bangladesh and Iraq to enhance cooperation in the agricultural sector.

According to a statement from the Bangladeshi Ministry of Agriculture, the Charge d'Affairs at the Iraqi Embassy in Dhaka, Abdussalam Saddam Mohaisen, also expressed interest in importing mangoes, vegetables and potatoes from Bangladesh.

The draft MoU is currently in preparation.

(Source: Bangladeshi Ministry of Agriculture)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line