Iraq committed to Renewable Energy

By John Lee.

The Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, has said that Iraq is committed to reducing carbon emissions through implementing a number of gas investment projects and developing gas fields, as well as projects to produce solar energy.

At a conference in Iraq under the title "Pathways for a lower carbon future for Iraq", GE presented an integrated roadmap to support the energy transition sector in Iraq by focusing on specific areas, which include:

Use of associated gas for power generation: Iraq can benefit from associated gas to generate more than 13 gigawatts of power, which would meet the needs of up to 15 million houses in the country; Converting simple cycle (SC) to combined cycle (CC): Converting electric power plants from simple to combined cycle can help enhance their efficiency by up to 50%, and decrease emissions intensity by 35%. GE estimates that if this solution applied to 19 different sites, it can provide approximately 5.3 kilowatts of additional power over a 4 -year period without burning additional fuel; Use of hydrogen for power generation, and deploying post combustion carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies: Use of hydrogen as a fuel for power plants and/or adoption CCS solutions in the future can decrease emissions rates to near zero levels in the long term. GE has more than 100 units around the world that are fully or partially hydrogen-powered and collectively clocked more than 8 million man-hours. Many of GE model B, E and F turbines in Iraq can also be modified to run on 100% hydrogen in their operations.

The conference included a presentation of a short film entitled "Renewable Energy - Our Way to Protect the Environment", prepared by the Media Office of the Ministry of Oil, and another film prepared by General Electric Company about the company and the energy transition.

The conference was attended by a number of Advisers to the Prime Minister, Directors General of the Ministry of Oil affiliates, and a number of specialists and experts in the field of clean energy.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

