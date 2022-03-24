HRW: Impunity for Violence Against LGBT People in Iraq

From Human Rights Watch (HRW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq: Impunity for Violence Against LGBT People
Armed groups in Iraq abduct, rape, torture, and kill lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, with impunity, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today with IraQueer.
The police arrest and also carry out violence against them.
(Source: HRW)
