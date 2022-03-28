Another Unaoil Bribery Conviction Overturned

By John Lee.

The UK's Court of Appeal has reportedly overturned the conviction of Paul Bond, who was jailed last year in relation to the Unaoil bribery scandal in Iraq.

Mr Bond (69), a former senior sales manager at SBM Offshore (SBM), had been sentenced to three and a half years in prison on two counts of conspiracy to give corrupt payments to Iraqi public officials to secure lucrative oil contracts in post-occupation Iraq.

According to Bond's legal team, key evidence was withheld from the defence during the trial.

In December, Ziad Akle, Unaoil's territory manager for Iraq, has had his conviction for bribery quashed.

(Sources: Evening Standard, Reuters)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line