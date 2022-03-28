Lebanese Firm takes Arbitration Case against Iraq

By John Lee.

Lebanese company Primesouth International Offshore has commenced arbitration proceedings against Iraq at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

Details of the dispute have not been released, but in 2020 the company was reported to have signed a two-year contract, along with China CAMC Engineering Co (CAMCE), to install 640 MW of generating capacity at the Al-Doura [Dora] power plant near Baghdad.

The claimant will be represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, of New York, and El-Aref International Law Office in Beirut, while the Republic of Iraq will be represented by New York-based Squire Patton Boggs,

(Sources: ICSID, Energy Central)

