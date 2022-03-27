Navigate

Video: Iraqi Police Crack Down on Organised Crime

By on 27th March 2022 in Security

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi Police say they have uncovered 60 organised crime gangs but with limited resources and faced with well-connected gangs, a lot more remains to be done.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from the Iraqi capital Baghdad:


