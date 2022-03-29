Latest Iraq COVID Travel Guidelines

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has released its latest vaccination guidelines.

The guidelines state that, from 1st April, Iraqi and foreign travelers above the age of 12 who have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of any other vaccine will no longer require evidence of a recent negative PCR test when traveling.

In cases where an individual cannot receive a vaccine, proof of a negative PCR test conducted in the previous 72 hours will be required.

(Source: KRG)

