Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 31st March 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD1,060 (+1.4%) / $936 (+1.4%) (weekly change) (+15.5% and +16.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 8.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD11.5 bn ($7.8 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

ISX suspended trading of Ishtar Hotel (HISH) starting Mar. 27 due to the AGM that was held on Mar. 30 to discuss and approve 2018 and 2019 annual financial statements and increasing the capital through bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) starting Mar. 28 due to the AGM that was held on Mar. 31 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing board members from seven to nine, and electing new board members. BCOI decided in its AGM today not to distribute dividends.

ISX suspended trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Mar. 28 due to the AGM that was held on Mar. 31 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements. HBAG decided in its AGM to distribute 28% cash dividend (IQD0.28 dividend per share, 3.2% dividend yield).

Al-Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase from IQD203 bn to IQD250 bn through 23.2% rights issue.

National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) resumed trading today (Mar. 31) after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Mar. 24) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and approving issuing bonds in Iraqi Dinar at a value of IQD75 bn for three years according to the CBI's approval.

The AGM of Bain Al-Nahrain Investment (VMES) has been postponed from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5 due to lack of quorum.

ISX requested Economy Bank (BEFI) to provide its minutes for the AGM held on Mar. 10.

The ISC requested Palestine Hotel (HPAL) to clarify the net amount of dividend distributed from 50% cash dividend (IQD0.5 dividend per share).

