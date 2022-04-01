Navigate

KRG and UAE sign MoU on Governance

By on 1st April 2022 in Politics

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed al-Gergawi on have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on governance and the exchange of information.

The MoU will further cooperation between the KRG and UAE, with the UAE offering the Kurdistan Region assistance in the development of government affairs and human resources, as well as sharing their experience with regard to the UAE's recent successful digitalization program.

(Source: KRG)


