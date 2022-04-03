Navigate

BHEL to supply Compressor to Baiji Refinery

By on 3rd April 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

New Delhi-based Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won an order to supply a news compressor to Baiji Refinery in Iraq.

The order, placed by the North Refineries Company (NRC), envisages design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of electric motor driven Recycle Gas Centrifugal compressor and will be executed by BHEL's International Operations Division along with its manufacturing units at Hyderabad and Bhopal.

The new compressor will replace the existing compressor, also supplied by BHEL in the year 2000, which was damaged due to the war in Iraq.

BHEL has previously supplied several Gas Turbine based Power Plants, including 4x157 MW Gas Turbine Generator (GTG) units for Baiji Power Station and 2x125 MW GTG units for Rumailla Power Station. BHEL has also executed a turnkey order for construction of 4x125 MW Gas Turbine based Sulaymaniyah Power Project in Iraq.

(Source: BHEL)

(Picture: a compressor previously installed by BHEL in Iraq)


